Stink Cheese-Meat

Smell the Goodness at Stink
Despite their in-your-face name, Stink is actually a friendly, welcoming neighborhood sandwich shop — they just want you to know they’re serious about the meaty, savory intensities of flavor that make for solidly enjoyable, European-style food and drink. Their menu ranges from the “simple sandwich” (meat, cheese, and butter on a baguette) to inventive offerings like the best-selling Stinker (grilled peanut butter, blackberry preserves, bacon and blue cheese on multi-grain bread), and all the sandwiches are $10 or under and come with a side salad. If you fall in love with a selection from the meat or cheese platters, you can also buy by the pound and take it home with you.