Stink Cheese-Meat

628 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402, USA
Website
| +1 253-426-1347
Smell the Goodness at Stink Tacoma Washington United States

More info

Sun 10am - 3pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Smell the Goodness at Stink

Despite their in-your-face name, Stink is actually a friendly, welcoming neighborhood sandwich shop — they just want you to know they’re serious about the meaty, savory intensities of flavor that make for solidly enjoyable, European-style food and drink. Their menu ranges from the “simple sandwich” (meat, cheese, and butter on a baguette) to inventive offerings like the best-selling Stinker (grilled peanut butter, blackberry preserves, bacon and blue cheese on multi-grain bread), and all the sandwiches are $10 or under and come with a side salad. If you fall in love with a selection from the meat or cheese platters, you can also buy by the pound and take it home with you.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

