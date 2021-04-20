Atlantis Activities

Swim with Stingrays

Swimming with stingrays doesn't have to take place in the open ocean - where there's a substantial element of danger. The Atlantis Stingray Experience offers a hands-on encounter in a safe environment; the Cownose stingrays are more interested in the food in your paws than smacking you with their stingers. Feed the beasts, then strap on your mask and snorkel and go beneath the waves with some of the most remarkable creatures in the ocean. Adults and kids of all ages can slip into the Waters' Edge Lagoon alongside the rays - with a supervising Aquarist supervising the adventure to ensure the safety of guests and animals alike. The program is 45 minutes in length. Groups are limited to 8 people. Participants must be at least 5 years of age. A parent or guardian must participate with anyone under the age of 12. To book the Stingray Experience, visit the Dolphin Cay Welcome Center or any Atlantis Adventures Desk. Check in for this program is at the Atlantis Adventures Desk in the Coral Towers lobby.