Atlantis Activities

Hit the LinksGolfing the Bahamas is a truly spectacular experience. The Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island is consistently regarded as one of the finest courses in the world, and in 2012 was ranked the 8th best resort course in North America and the Caribbean by Golf Digest Magazine. The oldest course in the Bahamas is Lucayan Golf, which uses the backdrop of the Grand Bahama to great advantage. Blue Shark Golf Club likewise uses its tremendous natural surroundings to distract free swingers from the task at hand, though this Greg Norman-designed course is a challenge for even the best golfers around.
Fire up the Kiln at Earth & Fire Pottery Studio
Kids love the beach, but even the most ardent sand monster needs a break from the sun and the surf now and then. At the Earth & Fire Pottery Studio at Atlantis Paradise Island, kids - and entire families - can work at crafting one-of-a-kind pieces of art... or new coasters. Because every family needs a dozen coasters. Kids can also work on glass projects, practice their scrapbooking skills, and more. In-house artists host daily art classes and training seminars. "Once completed, your very own hand-made souvenir is fired in our custom kiln overnight and will be ready for pick up after 4:00pm the following day. An activity fee applies.Room charges, credit cards and gift cards are accepted." Hours of Operation: 10:00am – 6:00pm Daily Last Seating: 4:30pm Daily
Swim with Stingrays
Swimming with stingrays doesn't have to take place in the open ocean - where there's a substantial element of danger. The Atlantis Stingray Experience offers a hands-on encounter in a safe environment; the Cownose stingrays are more interested in the food in your paws than smacking you with their stingers. Feed the beasts, then strap on your mask and snorkel and go beneath the waves with some of the most remarkable creatures in the ocean. Adults and kids of all ages can slip into the Waters' Edge Lagoon alongside the rays - with a supervising Aquarist supervising the adventure to ensure the safety of guests and animals alike. The program is 45 minutes in length. Groups are limited to 8 people. Participants must be at least 5 years of age. A parent or guardian must participate with anyone under the age of 12. To book the Stingray Experience, visit the Dolphin Cay Welcome Center or any Atlantis Adventures Desk. Check in for this program is at the Atlantis Adventures Desk in the Coral Towers lobby.
Down on One Knee at The Dig
Ready to take romance to the next level? Well, it's about time you popped the question. But you're not the most conventional fella in the world, and you know she's expecting something wholly unique (or you're never going to hear the end of it). Enter The Dig at Paradise Island, and have your shiny rock ready. You're going to need it. The Dig is one of the island's most remarkable locations, and happens to have an air of sublime romance rippling through out - care to test your luck?
Touches of Europe in the Bahamas
A short walk from the Atlantis resort is the Versailles Gardens and French Cloister, a touch of spectacular old-world beauty in this Caribbean corner of paradise. The Gardens are one of the most scenic bits of the Bahamas, yet still something of a minor secret - relatively few people make the trek out here, so there's a good chance you'll have them all to yourself. Especially important if you're keen on the ultimate nod to romance (hint, hint).
For Peace and Tranquility
If a picture is worth a thousand words, what's an experience at Mandara Spa worth to you? Great thing about Mandara is that it's not going to cost you an arm and a leg - treatments at the spa are incredibly affordable, which means that you can drop in once, twice, or thrice without feeling guilty about it.
Make Time for Yourself at Mandara
"Mandara Spa Atlantis brings together ancient Balinese healing touches, traditional European therapies and natural elements indigenous to The Bahamas. Taking of the Waters offers warm and cold plunge pools as well as steam and sauna rooms in both the women and men's private lounge areas. Additionally, couples can enjoy the Couple’s Spa Suite and the women's area includes a relaxing aromatherapy room while the men can indulge in exclusive "Time for Men" barber services or watch the plasma TV in their lounge room."