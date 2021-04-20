Stillwater Spa

Sink into Relaxation
The spa experience here starts with a glass of cucumber water and crackers with goat cheese and raspberry that you enjoy while becoming hypnotized by the colorful fish tank. Whether you’re here for a therapeutic massage or just a pedicure, show up early enough to slip into the hot tub before your treatment. Your massage therapist will explain the benefits of the various scented oils to choose from before you melt into a puddle of pampered bliss. When asked if you want to go to the “Relaxation Room” after your treatment, say yes, and savor the lack of tension in your body while reclining on the room’s S-shaped beds.