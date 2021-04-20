Stew Pot
62 SnowMass Village Mall
| +1 970-923-2263
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm
Home Cooking on VacationThe Stew Pot is great for lunch or a casual dinner. Opened since 1972 with the approach of serving home-cooked meals with the freshest of ingredients, the Stew Pot's signature dishes of hearty stew and soup—which their reputation was built upon—are a staple choice that everyone should try (although their sandwiches are good too).
The space is small and cozy and has a heartwarming feel while you dine. They pride themselves on their home-style cooking and quick service.