Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stevie Ray Vaughan Statue

210 Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Website
Pay Homage to the Blues Austin Texas United States

More info

Pay Homage to the Blues

No trip to Austin is complete with a trip to Auditorium Shores along Ladybird Lake to see the memorial statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan (SRV).

SRV dropped out of high-school at age 17 and moved to Austin to pursue his musical career. He continues to be played often on the local radio stations and his band, Double Trouble, still plays gigs in Austin backing up other blues singers and guitarists.

The man is a legend in Austin (along with Willie Nelson) and his influence on music can still be heard in the venues and streets of Austin.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30