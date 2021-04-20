Stevie Ray Vaughan Statue
210 Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Pay Homage to the BluesNo trip to Austin is complete with a trip to Auditorium Shores along Ladybird Lake to see the memorial statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan (SRV).
SRV dropped out of high-school at age 17 and moved to Austin to pursue his musical career. He continues to be played often on the local radio stations and his band, Double Trouble, still plays gigs in Austin backing up other blues singers and guitarists.
The man is a legend in Austin (along with Willie Nelson) and his influence on music can still be heard in the venues and streets of Austin.