Shakespeare & Company

Sterngasse 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Website
Shakespeare Bookstores - they're everywhere! Vienna Austria

I first heard about Shakespeare & Company Bookstore while studying expat writers, mainly the Americans, in Paris. Sylvia Beach owned it and Ernest Hemingway used to borrow books from her. The current S&C in Paris was passed on from George Whitman (who died last December), to his daughter Sylvia. Sylvia was named after Ms. Beach.

As I travel around, an occasional "Shakespeare" bookstore surfaces. This one is located in Vienna, Austria at Sterngasse, 2. I recently discovered my latest one in Prague, CZ.

Has anyone else come across one? I would love to hear about it and maybe even see a photo or two. Thanks!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

