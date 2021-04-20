Where are you going?
Sterkfontein Caves

Kromdraai Rd, Johannesburg, South Africa
| +27 14 577 9000
Go Spelunking and Discover Your Past Johannesburg South Africa

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Go Spelunking and Discover Your Past

Take a tour down into the Sterkfontein Caves where you will see some beautiful underground rock formations, and also learn about one of the most important discoveries in the search for our origins.

Forming from dolomitic limestone some 20 million years ago, the cave is thought to have been a final resting place of some unfortunate animals that accidentally fell through the vertical entrance shafts and were trapped inside.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
