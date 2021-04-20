Sterkfontein Caves
Kromdraai Rd, Johannesburg, South Africa
| +27 14 577 9000
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Go Spelunking and Discover Your PastTake a tour down into the Sterkfontein Caves where you will see some beautiful underground rock formations, and also learn about one of the most important discoveries in the search for our origins.
Forming from dolomitic limestone some 20 million years ago, the cave is thought to have been a final resting place of some unfortunate animals that accidentally fell through the vertical entrance shafts and were trapped inside.