Stellenbosch Stellenbosch, South Africa

Explore downtown Stellenbosch The history of Stellenbosch goes back to the 17th century and while you can find remnants of its Dutch colonial past, its all about the future here. That’s partly thanks to a vibrant university culture, one of the best in the country. But it’s also thanks to longterm residents, people who love their community and support every now shop, cafe and gallery that opens. So when you visit plan on spending plenty of time exploring this beautiful town.