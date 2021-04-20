Steigenberger Grandhotel Handelshof
Set right on historic Naschmarkt, the Steigenberger is one of Leipzig’s most elegant hotels. Housed in a former exhibition building, the property is conveniently located near major sights like the Old Town Hall, City History Museum, and Goethe Memorial. The interior, designed by Markus-Diedenhofen, is surprisingly stylish, with chic lighting and dapper furnishings contrasting 19th-century artworks and Goethe quotes imprinted on bathroom doors. Equally handsome are the 163 rooms and 14 luxurious suites, which come fully appointed with everything from illuminated work desks to flat-screen TVs and coffee machines. When not relaxing in their rooms, guests can take advantage of the excellent Brasserie Le Grand, or the palatial Spa World Premium, which takes up two floors with steam rooms, saunas, a fitness center, a relaxation zone with waterbeds and beanbags, and treatment rooms for massages, facials, and more.