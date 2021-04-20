Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Steamboat Rodeo Series

401 Howelsen Pkwy, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Website
| +1 970-879-1818
Pro Rodeo Summer Series in Steamboat Springs, Colorado Steamboat Springs Colorado United States

Pro Rodeo Summer Series in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

The crowd cheers for every bull and bronco rider that enters the ring with loud applause and a stamping of our boots on the metal grandstand, a.k.a. "Yampa Valley Thunder." I'm at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo on a warm July night with my daughters. The sun is setting down the valley. It's our first rodeo, a big night out, and very exciting for my girls.

If your stay to Steamboat includes a weekend, the local pro rodeo series, a very family-friendly event, is every Friday and Saturday night, for over 100 years running. There are 21 performances between mid-June and mid-August and tickets cost $18 adult/ $9 child pre-sale, children under 7 are free. Shows begin at 7:30, but come early for the BBQ and occasional live music. There are calf- and ram-chasing events for your children if they want to enter the ring themselves.
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points