Steamboat Rodeo Series

Pro Rodeo Summer Series in Steamboat Springs, Colorado The crowd cheers for every bull and bronco rider that enters the ring with loud applause and a stamping of our boots on the metal grandstand, a.k.a. "Yampa Valley Thunder." I'm at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo on a warm July night with my daughters. The sun is setting down the valley. It's our first rodeo, a big night out, and very exciting for my girls.



If your stay to Steamboat includes a weekend, the local pro rodeo series, a very family-friendly event, is every Friday and Saturday night, for over 100 years running. There are 21 performances between mid-June and mid-August and tickets cost $18 adult/ $9 child pre-sale, children under 7 are free. Shows begin at 7:30, but come early for the BBQ and occasional live music. There are calf- and ram-chasing events for your children if they want to enter the ring themselves.