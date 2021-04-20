Steamboat Rodeo Series
401 Howelsen Pkwy, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
| +1 970-879-1818
Pro Rodeo Summer Series in Steamboat Springs, ColoradoThe crowd cheers for every bull and bronco rider that enters the ring with loud applause and a stamping of our boots on the metal grandstand, a.k.a. "Yampa Valley Thunder." I'm at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo on a warm July night with my daughters. The sun is setting down the valley. It's our first rodeo, a big night out, and very exciting for my girls.
If your stay to Steamboat includes a weekend, the local pro rodeo series, a very family-friendly event, is every Friday and Saturday night, for over 100 years running. There are 21 performances between mid-June and mid-August and tickets cost $18 adult/ $9 child pre-sale, children under 7 are free. Shows begin at 7:30, but come early for the BBQ and occasional live music. There are calf- and ram-chasing events for your children if they want to enter the ring themselves.