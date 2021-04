Feeling Fancy at Steam Kaffebar Eger

If the sun is shining and you’re feeling posh, a visit to Steam coffee shop is always a good idea. It gets bonus points if you also fancy a bit of high end (window) shopping, as it’s located in Høyer Eger shopping centre, which houses some of the most expensive fashion items money can buy.Steam is nicely decorated and serves delicious coffee and light food, all made without preservatives (and the coffee beans are roasted in Norway , too!).