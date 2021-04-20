Steam Kaffebar Eger
Øvre Slottsgate 25, 0157 Oslo, Norway
| +47 479 37 474
Photo courtesy of Steam kaffebar
Mon - Wed, Fri 7:30am - 7pm
Thur 7:30am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 6pm
Feeling Fancy at Steam Kaffebar EgerIf the sun is shining and you’re feeling posh, a visit to Steam coffee shop is always a good idea. It gets bonus points if you also fancy a bit of high end (window) shopping, as it’s located in Høyer Eger shopping centre, which houses some of the most expensive fashion items money can buy.
Steam is nicely decorated and serves delicious coffee and light food, all made without preservatives (and the coffee beans are roasted in Norway, too!).