Steam Kaffebar Eger

Øvre Slottsgate 25, 0157 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 479 37 474
Feeling Fancy at Steam Kaffebar Eger Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Wed, Fri 7:30am - 7pm
Thur 7:30am - 8pm
Sat 9am - 6pm

If the sun is shining and you’re feeling posh, a visit to Steam coffee shop is always a good idea. It gets bonus points if you also fancy a bit of high end (window) shopping, as it’s located in Høyer Eger shopping centre, which houses some of the most expensive fashion items money can buy.

Steam is nicely decorated and serves delicious coffee and light food, all made without preservatives (and the coffee beans are roasted in Norway, too!).


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

