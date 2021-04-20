Stazione Porta Reno - Ferrara (FE)

Where are you going?
When traveling, I often rent a car so that I can get to those hard to reach places, but this time while spending a week in Italy, I decided to give my gas pedal foot a break and take the train.

Quite often trains are expensive in Europe but no so in Italy. I based myself in Bologna and took the train to go to Modena, Ferrara and also Ravenna. They're fast, comfortable and best of all, very affordable.

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

