Statue Road, Shennan Road 9028-2 Shennan Ave, Renmin South Road, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053

Take a Walk Down Statue Road If you walk away from Windows of the World on Shennan Road, you'll quickly notice these quirky statues everywhere.



The remarkably lifelike statues make it seem as if someone came and froze dozens of people in bronze.



It's quite a sight to see real people sitting next to a bronze man on a bench, typing in his bronze laptop. Later you might see people napping on a bench next to bronze grandparents. Just make sure not to get run over by the bronze skateboarding kids.



This is a truly pleasant walk to take in the morning or early evenings. Shade from tall trees and a sea breeze make it a cool activity in the Shenzhen heat. On the way, you can buy a fresh coconut to drink, or pick up a unique trinket from sellers who set up shop here on a blanket. Its a short 10-15 minute walk from Windows of the World down to the He Xiangning Art Museum or the replica Spanish Galleon ship for a drink.