Station Inn
At first pass, you might think the Station Inn is nothing special, a little dumpy even—an old cinder-block box in the heart of the shiny new condos and restaurants in The Gulch. Inside, it’s dark, with a dropped ceiling and a mishmash of old pews and tables topped with pitchers of beer and baskets of popcorn. Then the music starts, and it’s clear why it’s a legendary venue. Every Monday night, the spot hosts a must-see Western swing set by the Time Jumpers, a band of musicians’ musicians, including some of the best session players in the business, from Aubrey Haynie to Andy Reiss, and regular guest stars like country legend Vince Gill. The show is such a hot ticket that you have to arrive a couple hours early to ensure you get in—and get a seat. If you can’t get there ahead of time, go for the second set in the hopes that some space becomes available. It’s worth it for the chance to see, up close, some of the most virtuosic instrumentalists in the country. If you’re lucky, you’ll even glimpse a few famous faces in the audience.