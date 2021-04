Station Antwerpen-Centraal Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium

a place of (travel) worship! it has the appearance of a grand cathedral but this is actually the central railway station in antwerp. it was put up at the end of the 1800s during the city's grand period and reflects the wealth of the city. the building is worth a visit not only for the awesome building itself but there are also some nice cafes there.