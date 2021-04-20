Statholdergaarden
11 Rådhusgata
| +47 22 41 88 00
Photo courtesy of Bjørn Erik Pedersen/ Wikimedia Commons)
Mon - Sat 6pm - 10pm
Historical Dining At StatholdergaardenRun by Bocuse d’Or winner Bent Stiansen, Statholdergaarden is one of the most luxurious restaurants in Norway.
The venue was the residence of ‘Statholder’ Ulrik Fredrik Gyldenløve, who lived there for twenty years (in the late 1600's) while he practically ran Norway - while the Danish Union king sat in Copenhagen. The place was known for festivities back then, so it’s only fitting that it still houses some great dinner parties!
The menu varies throughout the seasons, and uses mainly Norwegian produce. You can choose from the set menu, consisting of up to 6 courses, or the a la carte menu.
Statholdergaarden also has a well stocked wine cellar, totallinga whopping 8000(!) bottles of wine from all corners of the world.