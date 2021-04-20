Where are you going?
Statens Museum for Kunst

Sølvgade 48-50, 1307 København K, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 74 84 94
National Gallery of Denmark Copenhagen Denmark

Tue, Thur - Sun 11am - 5pm
Wed 11am - 8pm

National Gallery of Denmark

Founded in 1896 the Danish National Gallery displays and features international artwork dating back to the 1300s.

The museum often hosts events that are open to the public and has a number of great outreach programs. It was also recently expanded through the additional of an ultra-modern extension to the historic building.

Don't miss the beautiful park situated immediately behind the museum.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

