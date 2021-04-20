Starý židovský hřbitov | Old Jewish Cemetery
Široká 3, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
| +420 222 749 211
Fascinating CemeteryWe took a tour that included this old Jewish cemetery. I wondered how the headstones could be so close together, and now I know. They had limited space, so they buried people in layers & put all the headstones for the layers together on top.
More Recommendations
over 4 years ago
Prauge Cemetery
I went to this cemetery in 2004. As I looked through a hole in the fence I saw hundreds of spirits raising out of the grave yard moving up toward heaven. I considered it a spiritual experience.