Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Starý židovský hřbitov | Old Jewish Cemetery

Široká 3, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
Website
| +420 222 749 211
Fascinating Cemetery Prague Czech Republic

Fascinating Cemetery

We took a tour that included this old Jewish cemetery. I wondered how the headstones could be so close together, and now I know. They had limited space, so they buried people in layers & put all the headstones for the layers together on top.
By Bayla Schimmel

More Recommendations

AFAR Explorer
over 4 years ago

Prauge Cemetery

I went to this cemetery in 2004. As I looked through a hole in the fence I saw hundreds of spirits raising out of the grave yard moving up toward heaven. I considered it a spiritual experience.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30