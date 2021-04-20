Starved Rock State Park
2678 E 875th Rd, Oglesby, IL 61348, USA
| +1 815-667-4726
Sun - Sat 7am - 8:30pm
The French Canyon at Starved RockYou hike through the woods, over small streams, and into a tight opening between two walls of stone only to find this wonderful feat of nature as the Earth divided itself for the tiny stream that runs through this small canyon. Just a great day of photography.
almost 7 years ago
Lover's Leap at Starved Rock
Making your way through the trails, up a small hill, and you find this breathtaking view of nature. I can only imagine what lovers might have taken the plunge here.
almost 7 years ago
Nature at Work at Starved Rock
I was really just outside the main building where the park ranger resides. My colleague was inside getting information and I spotted this busy little bee hard at work. I was thankful he sat still enough for me to get this shot.