Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Starved Rock State Park

2678 E 875th Rd, Oglesby, IL 61348, USA
Website
| +1 815-667-4726
The French Canyon at Starved Rock Oglesby Illinois United States
Nature at Work at Starved Rock Oglesby Illinois United States
Lover's Leap at Starved Rock Oglesby Illinois United States
The French Canyon at Starved Rock Oglesby Illinois United States
Nature at Work at Starved Rock Oglesby Illinois United States
Lover's Leap at Starved Rock Oglesby Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 8:30pm

The French Canyon at Starved Rock

You hike through the woods, over small streams, and into a tight opening between two walls of stone only to find this wonderful feat of nature as the Earth divided itself for the tiny stream that runs through this small canyon. Just a great day of photography.
By Alex M.

More Recommendations

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Lover's Leap at Starved Rock

Making your way through the trails, up a small hill, and you find this breathtaking view of nature. I can only imagine what lovers might have taken the plunge here.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Nature at Work at Starved Rock

I was really just outside the main building where the park ranger resides. My colleague was inside getting information and I spotted this busy little bee hard at work. I was thankful he sat still enough for me to get this shot.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30