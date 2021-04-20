Starved Rock State Park 2678 E 875th Rd, Oglesby, IL 61348, USA

The French Canyon at Starved Rock You hike through the woods, over small streams, and into a tight opening between two walls of stone only to find this wonderful feat of nature as the Earth divided itself for the tiny stream that runs through this small canyon. Just a great day of photography.