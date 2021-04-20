Where are you going?
Starlite Aviation Group

Hangar 123, Virginia Airport, Durban North, Durban, 4016, South Africa
Website
| +27 31 571 6600
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Starlite Aviation Group

Situated at the mouth of the Umgeni River, Durban is surrounded by a picturesque region of gentle hills, expansive farms, and thick forests. Experience it all from the air on a scenic helicopter tour with Starlite Aviation Group. The company offers a range of rides, so you can choose the one that’s right for your group. Fly over the Durban coastline for bird’s-eye views of Moses Mabhida Stadium and the harbor, or take the Golden Mile Tour to see Umhlanga Rocks and its famous lighthouse from above. You can even fly to Inanda Dam for a picnic, take an adventure tour of the Valley of 1,000 Hills, or travel to Tala Game Reserve for a safari drive. Starlite’s hangar is located halfway between Durban and the suburb of Umhlanga, meaning your adventure is just a quick taxi or Uber ride away.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

