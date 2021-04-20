Stari Most
Stari most, Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Stary Most, Mostar, BosniaWe spent a day in Bosnia, it's an easy drive from Dubrovnik. The transition was dramatic: from the Latin alphabet to the Cyrillic; from lazy tourists driving Fiats to vigilant UN peacekeepers driving tanks.
This bridge was destroyed in 1993 during the war, and rebuilt in 2004. When we visited, in 2005, many buildings in town were still pockmarked with bullets or fully shelled, but this bridge was fresh—and promising.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Stari Most
Stari Most is the iconic bridge that was heavily damaged in 1993, and fully reconstructed in 2004.
almost 7 years ago
Stari Most
A view from the top of one of the towers at Stari Most which is turned into a museum. I had to shoot this from the (small) windows at the top of the museum.