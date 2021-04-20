Where are you going?
Stari Most Bridge

Kardinala Stepinca Mepas Mall BA, Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Website
| +381 63 602355
Carrying on the tradition .. Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina
The divers Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina
Carrying on the tradition .. Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina
The divers Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm

Carrying on the tradition ..

Seeing your featured video about Mostar prompted me to share this photo I took while touring the area last December. Despite the atrocities of conflict, the bridge has been rebuilt and the tradition of jumping continues. A tribute to the history of the region!
By Sooz Edwards

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

The divers

The men standing at the edge of the iconic bridge, Stari Most were teasing the crowd of people gathering there before they made a jump down the river below.

