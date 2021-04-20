Starbucks 10100 E Marginal Way S, Tukwila, WA 98168, USA

More info Mon - Fri 4am - 7pm Sat 4:30am - 6pm

Shipping Containers & Coffee If you find yourself in the beautiful state of Washington and you decide to visit the Museum of Flight there's one more stop you should make in Tukwila, WA. Down the street from the Museum of Flight and the Boeing Field is Starbucks. For all you coffee-lovers out there, this is a must see.

Starbucks on East Marginal Way South is made completely of re-purposed shipping containers as a way for Starbucks to reduce their carbon footprint. It has a convenient drive thru (which may or may not be packed with Boeing employees early in the morning), but don’t worry; you can also park your car and go order from the friendly baristas. You can choose to sit in their pleasant outdoor seating area and enjoy your cup of joe while watching the sunrise. Modern, industrial, in coffee and earth tones, this architectural success is one to see.

