Starbucks
2198 Hwanghak-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-2048-5257
Starbucks in HangulThere are only two other countries in the world that have more Starbucks locations than Korea. It’s fair to say that Koreans love their coffee, and Seoul is leading the pack with over 200 of the brand’s coffee shop locations.
My favorite is the Starbucks located in Insadong. Inevitably, by the time I’ve reached it, I’ve spent all morning tromping through palaces and browsing for souvenirs in the area’s many shops. An iced coffee and scone are a great way to get a second wind, and a window seat on the third floor offers the added benefit of people watching on the street below. This is Korea after all, so in addition to the usual Frappuccinos and such, unique red bean and green tea drink options abound.
Tip: You may not immediately recognize this as a Starbucks because the sign on the front of the building is in Hangul (the Korean alphabet). Watch for the green-and-white mermaid logo instead.