Starbucks

1912 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
| +1 206-448-8762
Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm

For many Seattle visitors, the original Starbucks is a Pike Place Market highlight. If you're a Starbucks devotee, take a quick peek inside to get a glimpse of history. The line will likely snake out the door and down the block, so if you don't want to wait, head around the corner to the Starbucks at First Avenue and Pike Street. This gorgeous location is LEED Gold-certified, with interesting touches like a bar made from scrap leather, salvaged wood tables and doors, recycled slate boards, and a wall tapestry fashioned from coffee bags. Don't worry: You can get all the same souvenir mug and gifts here—without the long line.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

