Starbucks
3 Boulevard des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 68 11 20
Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
The Most Spectacular Starbucks in the World?Trust me, I am not one to normally visit Starbucks when in a city like Paris (much less write about it all over the Interwebs).
But what's a rule without its exception?
And indeed, if there is one Starbucks in the world that's worth visiting despite the hundreds of indepandant coffee shops around it, it's this the Starbucks on Boulevard des Capucines, right by the Opéra Garnier.
Formerly an Italian embassy, the shop is entirely covered in marble, intricately ornate wood words and sparkly chandeliers that make you wonder if you really are in a Starbucks. Let you mind wander, imagine the lavish state banquets this place held, the Italians it welcomed and the hundreds of thousands of hand gestures it witnessed over the years, all while sipping your skinny soy chai latte.