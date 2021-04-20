Starbucks
More Than Meets the EyeWhat could possibly be so special about a Starbucks? There are seemingly millions of them dotting the street corners, parking lots, airport concourses and hotel lobbies world wide. But this Starbucks is different. You’ll still find the same array of sugary coffee drinks and shipped in baked goods, but the atmosphere is right out of the 18th century. The building this Starbucks is housed in is 250 years old! Originally built as a warehouse for Col. John Fitzgerald (a military aide to George Washington) in 1781, for a long time it was the Seaport Inn, before the inn closed in 2000.
It has also been subject to flooding, a lot—for almost the entire time the building has existed. Its position at sea level right next to the Potomac River means that every time Alexandria gets a heavy rain, the sandbags are coming out. Yet every time they clean up and reopen, as if it never happened. Stand on the street corner and take a good look at the building—you’ll notice a distinct tilt toward the river.
This Starbucks is located right on the Mt. Vernon Trail detour through town, making it extremely popular with cyclists and joggers, especially on Saturday mornings. Yeah, it’s just a Starbucks, but stepping inside feels like stepping into a past life.