Star-lite

2600 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Website
| +1 804-254-2667
Richmond Mural Project Richmond Virginia United States

Richmond Mural Project

Richmond, Virginia has long been associated as a gritty city with a Civil War legacy that placed it at the heart of the Old Confederacy. But with the influence of Virginia Commonwealth’s top-notch art school, the city has emerged over the past 20 years as a hub of creativity. An outbreak of murals has swept the city within the past couple of years due to public art initiatives, most notably The Richmond Mural Project led by the gallery, Art Whino.

This mural was painted by guest artist Greg Mike in 2012 on the side of Star-Lite on Main Street.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

