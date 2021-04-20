Cruising Beneath Towering Masts and Sails
Technically speaking, “tall ships” like those from Star Clippers are vessels with tall masts and sails. These ships are considered “greener” than traditional vessels because their reliance on wind power reduces the amount of fuel the ships must consume to get around. To be clear, the ships do use engines to power air-conditioning, refrigeration, and lights. Still, especially on windy days, these vessels can operate under wind power exclusively up to 60 percent of the time. Itineraries for these types of ships vary widely and include the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Spain
and the Balearic Islands, and Northern Africa. Some ships also make annual ocean crossings. Life on board these vessels is almost identical to life aboard ships powered by traditional means. Perhaps the biggest difference: They’re quieter, and with the sails unfurled, sunbathing on the deck requires some strategy to avoid the shade.