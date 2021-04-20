Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stanley Restaurant

547 Saint Ann Street
+1 504-587-0093
Gourmet comfort food in New Orleans New Orleans Louisiana United States
Enjoy Brunch New Orleans–style New Orleans Louisiana United States
Gourmet comfort food in New Orleans New Orleans Louisiana United States
Enjoy Brunch New Orleans–style New Orleans Louisiana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Gourmet comfort food in New Orleans

Stanley, located near the St. Louis Cathedral, serves up elevated American and Creole comfort food. Since the good times in New Orleans roll long into the night Stanley offers its signature breakfast menu all day.
My pick?
The Breaux Bridge Benedict- french bread topped with housemade boudin, gooey American cheese (it works, trust me on this) and 2 perfectly poached eggs. I can’t think of a better way to wake up in New Orleans.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kathryn Vargas
almost 7 years ago

Enjoy Brunch New Orleans–style

Grabbing a bloody Mary is a New Orleans requirement. Stanley's was easy to find and provided a comfortable and lively atmosphere. Plus if you are looking for a souvenir you get to keep the glass!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points