Stanley Restaurant
547 Saint Ann Street
+1 504-587-0093
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Gourmet comfort food in New OrleansStanley, located near the St. Louis Cathedral, serves up elevated American and Creole comfort food. Since the good times in New Orleans roll long into the night Stanley offers its signature breakfast menu all day.
My pick?
The Breaux Bridge Benedict- french bread topped with housemade boudin, gooey American cheese (it works, trust me on this) and 2 perfectly poached eggs. I can’t think of a better way to wake up in New Orleans.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Enjoy Brunch New Orleans–style
Grabbing a bloody Mary is a New Orleans requirement. Stanley's was easy to find and provided a comfortable and lively atmosphere. Plus if you are looking for a souvenir you get to keep the glass!