Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
5766 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
| +1 707-261-6410
Photo by Kurt Winner
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 4:30pm
Stag's Leap Wine Cellar's New FAY Outlook & Visitor Center is SplendidStag's Leap Wine Cellars unveiled its new FAY Outlook & Visitor Center last week with a gala event of historic proportions. Not only did we oooh and ahhh over the Javier Barba of Barcelona designed structure which sits on a little hill, but we also met California wine royalty. If you are familiar with " The Judgment of Paris", Steven Spurrier, and George Taber, you know that Spurrier held a blind wine tasting judged by some of the best wine palates in France and in the case of the Chardonnay a California wine won and ditto when the king of French wines, Cabernet Sauvignon was judged. This caused an incredible shift in the wine world and all of a sudden California wines were known.
We got to meet with both of these men and were delighted to see that George's article in part is replicated as art on a wall of the new center. A must see, go and enjoy the Cabernet Sauvignons of this estate from their vineyards FAY, S.L.V. and CASK 23 and of course sit and look out at the Stags Leap namesake rock formation from the stunning new visitor's center.