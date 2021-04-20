Where are you going?
Stagecoach

81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201, USA
Website
California's Country Music Festival Indio California United States
Stagecoach Indio California United States
California's Country Music Festival Indio California United States
Stagecoach Indio California United States

California's Country Music Festival

After the sun sets on Coachella Music Festival, the real party comes out as the polo grounds are stormed by Stagecoach’s boot stomping, cowboy hat wearing, American flag waving country music crowd. Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw have all performed to these crowds that reached nearly 45,000 in 2013. The campgrounds and RV Park are like a festival in itself with beer pong tournaments and BBQs around every corner. Unlike its Coachella festival counterpart, Stagecoach is an unpretentious, let loose, hospitable good time.

Image courtesy of Stagecoach.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Stephen M. Smith
almost 7 years ago

Stagecoach

Stagecoach is a three-day country music concert that follows close on the heels of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival. Buy your tickets early, and just remind yourself that it's a dry heat.

