California's Country Music Festival After the sun sets on Coachella Music Festival, the real party comes out as the polo grounds are stormed by Stagecoach’s boot stomping, cowboy hat wearing, American flag waving country music crowd. Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw have all performed to these crowds that reached nearly 45,000 in 2013. The campgrounds and RV Park are like a festival in itself with beer pong tournaments and BBQs around every corner. Unlike its Coachella festival counterpart, Stagecoach is an unpretentious, let loose, hospitable good time.



Image courtesy of Stagecoach.