Stagecoach Greens
Sightseeing the kids will love? San Francisco
's newest miniature golf course, a first of its kind, invites you to get puttin' through 18 holes of San Francisco history complete with glorious landmarks and insider locations. The custom-built course challenges and entertains players of all ages, and each hole tells a story of San Francisco, from its Wild West and Gold Rush days to its evergreen spirit of invention. You'll visit Chinatown's Gate, experience an earthquake at a classic Victorian house, warm your hands by a Baker Beach bonfire, and belly up to a Barbary Coast saloon, plus a whole lot more. All props were made by local artists, and there's even a fleet of food trucks and a beer hall to fuel your golf game, plus warm tents for those chilly San Francisco fog days. Pro tip: Book a tee time online and go to the front of the line.