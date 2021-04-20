Stadtmuseum Baden-Baden
Baden-Baden’s city museum traces 2,000 years of the spa town’s history via several compelling and often quirky exhibitions. Beginning with the settlement of Baden-Baden and its early life as a Roman town, the museum details the city’s famous bathhouse culture, particularly its 19th-century heyday when the baths were considered glamorous enough to attract European and international high society. Other highlights include an attractive glass pavilion with Roman statues, late-Gothic portal figures from the town’s Collegiate Church, and busts of the Prussian empress Augusta and her husband, Wilhelm I; a rare coin and medal collection; historical toys and Bohemian glass; a film about Baden-Baden in the early 20th century; and quotes from famous residents and visitors like Brahms, Dostoyevsky, and Mark Twain that help bring the museum to life.