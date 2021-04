Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam

This imposing 1894 neo-Renaissance-style red-brick building on the famed Leidseplein is home to Toneelgroep Amsterdam , the largest theater company in the Netherlands. Both classic plays and modern dramas are staged in its two major halls. The Grote Zaal (or Big Room) is the historic, 900-seat, horseshoe-shaped auditorium, which features ornate chandeliers, a magnificent painted ceiling, and tiered red-velvet seating. The Rabozaal is a state-of-the-art addition constructed in 2009; with around 500 seats, it often hosts international theater companies. While most productions at Stadsschouwburg are performed in Dutch, both venues feature English subtitles for Thursday-night shows. During intermission, be sure to check out the hallways, with paintings and busts of actors who have performed here since the theater’s founding.