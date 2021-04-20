Stadsschouwburg Amsterdam
Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 624 2311
Photo courtesy of Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am
Stadsschouwburg AmsterdamThis imposing 1894 neo-Renaissance-style red-brick building on the famed Leidseplein is home to Toneelgroep Amsterdam, the largest theater company in the Netherlands. Both classic plays and modern dramas are staged in its two major halls. The Grote Zaal (or Big Room) is the historic, 900-seat, horseshoe-shaped auditorium, which features ornate chandeliers, a magnificent painted ceiling, and tiered red-velvet seating. The Rabozaal is a state-of-the-art addition constructed in 2009; with around 500 seats, it often hosts international theater companies. While most productions at Stadsschouwburg are performed in Dutch, both venues feature English subtitles for Thursday-night shows. During intermission, be sure to check out the hallways, with paintings and busts of actors who have performed here since the theater’s founding.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Live Drama at the Stadsschouwburg
For an upscale cultural evening, consider attending a performance at the Stadsschouwburg, Amsterdam's city theater. The neo-Renaissance-style building dates back to 1894 and is the former home of the National Ballet and Opera.
The Stadsschouwburg presides over the west side of Leidseplein. With 1,200 seats, its horseshoe-shaped auditorium exudes 19th century luxury. Inside, grand stairs, red velvet curtains and shimmering chandeliers contribute to a regal ambiance. The Stadsschouwburg is home to Toneelgroep Amsterdam, one of Holland's largest theater companies, renowned for performing both classic masterpieces and modern dramas. Outside the theater's stunning entrance, street musicians often perform, capitalizing on the great acoustics of the arcade in front of the building. Buy tickets at the box office in Leidseplein or at the UitBuro.
The Stadsschouwburg presides over the west side of Leidseplein. With 1,200 seats, its horseshoe-shaped auditorium exudes 19th century luxury. Inside, grand stairs, red velvet curtains and shimmering chandeliers contribute to a regal ambiance. The Stadsschouwburg is home to Toneelgroep Amsterdam, one of Holland's largest theater companies, renowned for performing both classic masterpieces and modern dramas. Outside the theater's stunning entrance, street musicians often perform, capitalizing on the great acoustics of the arcade in front of the building. Buy tickets at the box office in Leidseplein or at the UitBuro.