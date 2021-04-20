Where are you going?
Stade Pierre Mauroy

261 Boulevard de Tournai, 59650 Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
+33 3 20 59 40 00
France's Newest Stadium Villeneuve D'ascq France

France's Newest Stadium

Opened only two years ago, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium is the home of the French Ligue 1 soccer/football team - OSC Lille. The stadium is a very big one for European standards, holding just over 50,000 spectators.

Although its primarily for football, it can also be used as a concert venue and indeed was when Rihanna performed there last summer.

The stadium will also host about a half dozen Euro 2016 games when France takes charge of the tournament.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

