Stade Pierre Mauroy
261 Boulevard de Tournai, 59650 Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
+33 3 20 59 40 00
France's Newest StadiumOpened only two years ago, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium is the home of the French Ligue 1 soccer/football team - OSC Lille. The stadium is a very big one for European standards, holding just over 50,000 spectators.
Although its primarily for football, it can also be used as a concert venue and indeed was when Rihanna performed there last summer.
The stadium will also host about a half dozen Euro 2016 games when France takes charge of the tournament.