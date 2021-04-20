Where are you going?
Stade Leburton

Rue des Déportés 19, 1480 Clabecq, Belgium
+32 2 390 90 97
Soccer season returns to Belgium! Clabecq Belgium

Mon, Tue 9:30am - 5pm
Mon, Thur 7pm - 10pm
Thur 2pm - 5pm
Fri 9:30am - 7pm
Sat 9:30am - 2pm

Soccer season returns to Belgium!

The summer break for Belgian soccer teams is a very short one; the season ends in May and before the end of June the teams are back together.

On this mid-June evening in this country in the northern hemisphere where its supposed to be summer, the temperature was more like a pre-Halloween one and the rain came down at Stade Leburton, which is the home of the 2nd division team, AFC Leburton, as the shot of the floodlights shows.

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

