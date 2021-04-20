Stade Leburton
Rue des Déportés 19, 1480 Clabecq, Belgium
+32 2 390 90 97
Mon, Tue 9:30am - 5pm
Mon, Thur 7pm - 10pm
Thur 2pm - 5pm
Fri 9:30am - 7pm
Sat 9:30am - 2pm
Soccer season returns to Belgium!The summer break for Belgian soccer teams is a very short one; the season ends in May and before the end of June the teams are back together.
On this mid-June evening in this country in the northern hemisphere where its supposed to be summer, the temperature was more like a pre-Halloween one and the rain came down at Stade Leburton, which is the home of the 2nd division team, AFC Leburton, as the shot of the floodlights shows.