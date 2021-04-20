Stade du Hainaut Avenue des Sports, 59300 Valenciennes, France

Home of Valenciennes FC Just two years old, this ultra modern stadium is a 15-20 drive from the Belgian border and is the home of Valenciennes FC of France's Ligue 1.



The "stade" replaced the much smaller and much older Stade Nungesser which was located just a stone's throw away. After 81 years, Stade Nungesser has vanished to make way for this more modern one.



You can catch one of Valenciennes' or, as they're known to their fans, "Les Athéniens" home games between August and May at the stadium. Just check their web page, www.va-fc.com before heading there to make sure that they're in town!



