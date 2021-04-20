Where are you going?
Stade de France

93200 Saint-Denis, France
+33 1 55 93 00 00
Where the French play Saint-Denis France

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

In the suburb of Paris known as St. Denis, you will find the French national stadium known as Stade de France.

I was there recently to see France host the Irish national rugby team and yes indeed, the Irish won and thereby became Six Nation champions for 2014.

The stadium also hosts national soccer games, as well as other sporting events and concerts. I even saw Bruce Springsteen here a few years ago.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

