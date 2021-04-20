Where are you going?
Staatstheater am Gärtnerplatz

Gärtnerpl. 3, 80469 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 202410
Sun, Space, Shopping, and Culture in Central Munich Munich Germany

The beautiful Glockenbachviertel district is known for its great shopping and nightlife, and is the center of the city's gay and lesbian scene.

In Gärtnerplatz, where Klenzestraße, Corneliusstraße and Reichenbachstraße meet, you'll find sunbathers taking advantage of the rays and the open space. When the sun gets too much, see a show at the Staatstheater am Gärtnerplatz, the city's state theater.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

