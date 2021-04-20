Staatstheater am Gärtnerplatz Gärtnerpl. 3, 80469 München, Germany

Sun, Space, Shopping, and Culture in Central Munich The beautiful Glockenbachviertel district is known for its great shopping and nightlife, and is the center of the city's gay and lesbian scene.



In Gärtnerplatz, where Klenzestraße, Corneliusstraße and Reichenbachstraße meet, you'll find sunbathers taking advantage of the rays and the open space. When the sun gets too much, see a show at the Staatstheater am Gärtnerplatz, the city's state theater.