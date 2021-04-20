Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

St Vitale Basilica

Via San Vitale, 17, 48121 Ravenna RA, Italy
+39 0544 541688
Great Mosaics in San Vitale Ravenna Italy
Mosaics galore Ravenna Italy
Great Mosaics in San Vitale Ravenna Italy
Mosaics galore Ravenna Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6:45pm
Tue, Fri 9pm - 10:45pm

Great Mosaics in San Vitale

The town of Ravenna is known for its several churches that contain fabulous works of art done in mosaics. St Vitale is one of them and probably the best known.

This basilica was completed in the year 584 and displays an amazing celing and walls around it that are made up of millions of small mosaic tiles.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Mosaics galore

Like a jigsaw puzzle without instructions or pieces that match, a mosaic can be called something similar. The small tiles (around thumb size) are cut and placed to create outstanding works of art such as this one in the Basilica of San Vitale in Ravenna, Italy

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points