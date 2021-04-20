St Vitale Basilica Via San Vitale, 17, 48121 Ravenna RA, Italy

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 6:45pm Tue, Fri 9pm - 10:45pm

Great Mosaics in San Vitale The town of Ravenna is known for its several churches that contain fabulous works of art done in mosaics. St Vitale is one of them and probably the best known.



This basilica was completed in the year 584 and displays an amazing celing and walls around it that are made up of millions of small mosaic tiles.