Watching a Sheeba Master at St-Viateur Bagel Montreal is famous for its bagels (sorry New York). Fairmount Bagels has been making bagels since 1920. St-Viateur Bagels, just a couple of blocks away has been firing up the ovens since 1957.



Montreal bagels are slimmer, chewier, and a little sweeter than a typical "manhattan" bagel. The bagels are "poached" in simmering honey water for about 4 minutes (hence the sweetness). The bagels are then placed on long, wooden boards that are slid into the wood-burning oven, which reaches temperatures exceeding 700 ºC.



After about 4 minutes, the bagels are flipped onto the oven's brick floor. Because of the oven's heat fluctuations, the bagels must be skillfully shifted by using a long, narrow wooden board with beveled edges, called a "sheeba". Mastering a "sheeba" requires years of training. The bagels are baked for approximately 20 minutes before the baker artfully tosses them into a large wooden bin.



Both St-Viateur and Fairmont Bagels are open and baking 24/7. You are welcome to watch the "sheeba masters" at their work. On a cold day the smell of the baking bagels and the warmth of the ovens is intoxicating. And there is nothing as satisfying as holding a warm paper bag filled with fresh out-of-the-oven bagels. Except eating a fresh out-of-the-oven bagel.



Locations:

St-Viateur Bagel Shop- 263 Rue Saint Viateur Ouest, Montreal, QC H2V 1Y1



Fairmont Bagel- 74 Avenue Fairmount Ouest, Montreal, QC H2T 2M