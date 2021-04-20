St. Stephen's Cathedral
Stephansplatz 3, 1010 Wien, Austria
| +43 1 515523530
Sun 7am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 10pm
Another view of StephansdomThe great central Cathredal in Vienna, visible from most of the city's roofs.
almost 7 years ago
View From St Stephen's
This photo taken from the North Tower of St. Stephen's Cathedral was done with shaky knees. You actually have to step out of the tower onto a metal grid staircase that runs around it. You are totally exposed to the elements, very scary.
The views of the old town and best, of the colourful tiled roof of St. Stephen's, are stunning, though.
A place for travellers with strong nerves.
over 6 years ago
St Stephen's Cathedral
Visit St. Stephen’s Cathedral and you’ll be standing in the same church in which Joseph Haydn sang as a choir boy, and in which Mozart was married in 1782. From the very beginning, the cathedral has played an important part in Vienna’s spiritual and worldly affairs. Embark on a discovery tour of St. Stephen’s, and as you uncover its hidden secrets, descend into its catacombs, and climb its lofty towers.