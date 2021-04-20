View From St Stephen's

This photo taken from the North Tower of St. Stephen's Cathedral was done with shaky knees. You actually have to step out of the tower onto a metal grid staircase that runs around it. You are totally exposed to the elements, very scary.



The views of the old town and best, of the colourful tiled roof of St. Stephen's, are stunning, though.



A place for travellers with strong nerves.

