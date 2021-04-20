St. Regis San Francisco
In the pristine lobby of the St. Regis, elegant design features such as Italian travertine flooring and handsomely-striped Zebrano wood complement contemporary art pieces and crisp furnishings. An open fireplace invites warmth into the modern but comfortable space, which serves as the perfect launch pad for well-heeled guests seeking culture. Nearby, the San Francisco
Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and the Jewish Museum attract aficionados, while the gleaming Moscone Center draws business types for conventions with glittering views. The rooms are as well-appointed as the guests. Plush furnishings include comfortable beds and deep soaking tubs to comfort harried travelers. Details are carefully curated, from the touch-screen operated control system, which allows guests to manage window coverings, lighting, the alarm, and the privacy indicator light, to the in-room Wi-Fi.