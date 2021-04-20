St. Regis Punta Mita Beach

Where are you going?
Lote H-4, México 200 km 19.5, 63734 Punta de Mita, Nay., Mexico
There is an island (the island of the cross) a quarter of a mile from the St. Regis that I swam out to, climbed up on the volcanic rock and explored. An exhilarating adventure and not for everyone. But if you are a strong swimmer and not afraid of a few minor cuts and scratches, then this is a great way to experience the sea life and do something a little different.

There is a cross at the top of the island that was put there by the daughter of a fisherman. The St. regis sits on an old fishing village and the cross is a memory to him and his love of this beautiful area.
By Derek Butcher
