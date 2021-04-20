St. Regis Mexico City
Av. Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
St. Regis Mexico CityMexico City’s St. Regis has everything you would expect from the hotel brand, with the bonus of being in an absolutely exceptional location right on the city’s main avenue. The hotel overlooks one of Reforma’s many glorietas, a roundabout featuring a stunning monument, this particular one of Diana the hunter. From the terrace of the on-site King Cole Bar, you can also see all the way to Chapultepec Park and its Castillo de Chapultepec. Within easy walking distance are numerous restaurants, shops, and attractions, including another monument, the golden La Angel. Rooms are exceedingly comfortable, and service is spot-on without being cloying.
about 3 years ago
St. Regis Mexico City
This hotel is a cocoon of luxury with round-the-clock butler service, but you shouldn’t just stay within its walls. If you’re game to visit the local markets, take an eye-opening tour of the bustling Mercado de San Juan with the hotel’s chef de cuisine, Fernando Sanchez.
almost 7 years ago
A Bar with a View
Wait until the sun is about to set and head to the King Cole bar of the St. Regis hotel, located on Paseo de la Reforma. Located on the third floor, the terrace overlooks the beautiful Paseo de la Reforma, right in front of the Diana Cazadora fountain.