St. Regis Mexico City Av. Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

St. Regis Mexico City Mexico City’s St. Regis has everything you would expect from the hotel brand, with the bonus of being in an absolutely exceptional location right on the city’s main avenue. The hotel overlooks one of Reforma’s many glorietas, a roundabout featuring a stunning monument, this particular one of Diana the hunter. From the terrace of the on-site King Cole Bar, you can also see all the way to Chapultepec Park and its Castillo de Chapultepec. Within easy walking distance are numerous restaurants, shops, and attractions, including another monument, the golden La Angel. Rooms are exceedingly comfortable, and service is spot-on without being cloying.