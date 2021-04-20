Where are you going?
St. Regis Mexico City

Av. Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
St. Regis Mexico City

Mexico City’s St. Regis has everything you would expect from the hotel brand, with the bonus of being in an absolutely exceptional location right on the city’s main avenue. The hotel overlooks one of Reforma’s many glorietas, a roundabout featuring a stunning monument, this particular one of Diana the hunter. From the terrace of the on-site King Cole Bar, you can also see all the way to Chapultepec Park and its Castillo de Chapultepec. Within easy walking distance are numerous restaurants, shops, and attractions, including another monument, the golden La Angel. Rooms are exceedingly comfortable, and service is spot-on without being cloying.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
about 3 years ago

St. Regis Mexico City

This hotel is a cocoon of luxury with round-the-clock butler service, but you shouldn’t just stay within its walls. If you’re game to visit the local markets, take an eye-opening tour of the bustling Mercado de San Juan with the hotel’s chef de cuisine, Fernando Sanchez.
Sergio Zepeda
almost 7 years ago

A Bar with a View

Wait until the sun is about to set and head to the King Cole bar of the St. Regis hotel, located on Paseo de la Reforma. Located on the third floor, the terrace overlooks the beautiful Paseo de la Reforma, right in front of the Diana Cazadora fountain.

