St Petersburg
Vyborgsky District, St Petersburg, Russia
Fit for a Czar
By Nick Marmet
In a palace that dates back to 1820, the Four Seasons St. Petersburg opens this fall. Suites offer terraces that overlook St. Isaac’s Cathedral (by Auguste de Montferrand, the same architect who designed the palace). The hotel has a four-level spa with a Russian sauna and restaurants that feature the country’s current food obsessions: Japanese and Italian. From $450. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.
More Recommendations
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
St. Petersburg into the Gulf of Finland
The best part of my visit to St. Petersburg was experiencing the narrow waterways our ship had to navigate upon our departure. Located on the Neva River at the head of the Gulf of Finland on the Baltic Sea, St. Petersburg is strategically situated. Cruising out of the city, it was amazing to see all of the shipping activity. Definitely leave St. Petersburg by boat.