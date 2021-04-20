Where are you going?
St. Peter's Church

Rindermarkt 1, 80331 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 210237760
Munich’s Best Views Munich Germany

On a clear day, head to St. Peter’s in the heart of Munich’s Old Town and get ready to climb. Visitors can ascend 306 stairs to a lookout that wraps around the church’s clocktower. After braving the narrow staircase, you’re rewarded with bird’s-eye views of the neo-gothic New Town Hall towering over Marienplatz, the city's central square (pictured); the Church of Our Lady with its domed towers; and brightly colored historic buildings. If you’re there in December, descend to wander through the surrounding Christmas markets and warm up with mulled wine and a grilled sausage.

Tip: Arrive by 11 a.m. or noon to catch the chiming of the Glockenspiel clock, which reenacts a Bavarian wedding story with bells and life-size figures. While most crane their necks for a glimpse from Marienplatz, you can watch the tradition unfold from your perch. (It also chimes at 5 p.m. from March to October.)
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

