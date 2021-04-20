St Paul's Church Bedford St, London WC2E 9ED, UK

London's Other St. Paul's There's St. Paul's Cathedral -- you know, the one with the impressive dome overlooking the Millennium Bridge -- and then there's St. Paul's Church. Facing Covent Garden Market in a cobblestone square, St. Paul's Church has an understated confidence to it. Always a backdrop to shoppers passing its columns or street performers using its facade as a stage, the so-called "Actors' Church" is surrounded by plenty of action, but doesn't command much for itself. Walk away from the crowds and into the church's small garden with a few snacks from the market. You can also go inside for services or music events held throughout the week. In the midst of Covent Garden's perpetual frenzy, St. Paul's Church is the place for calm.