A Pint for St. Paddy

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Butte is a raucous celebration for the Irish in all of us, and a great excuse to indulge in a pint of Guinness or two.The day begins with mass at St. Patrick's Church, while the parade and dances kick off at 11am in Uptown Butte, starting at Mercury St and Colorado ; keep pace with the parade or slip away for a pint of Irish pride.